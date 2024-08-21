You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Victim escapes serious injury after reportedly being run over by own car in Eastham

Victim escapes serious injury after reportedly being run over by own car in Eastham

August 21, 2024

EASTHAM – A person was reportedly run over by their own car in Eastham shortly before 11:30 AM Wednesday. The incident happened at the transfer station on Old Orchard Road. Luckily the victim appeared to have escaped serious injury but was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 