EASTHAM – A person was reportedly run over by their own car in Eastham shortly before 11:30 AM Wednesday. The incident happened at the transfer station on Old Orchard Road. Luckily the victim appeared to have escaped serious injury but was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Victim escapes serious injury after reportedly being run over by own car in Eastham
August 21, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
