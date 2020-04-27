Victim in Falmouth house fire passes away; cause believed accidental



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire Chief Michael Small tells Cape Wide News in a media release that “I am saddened to report that the woman Falmouth firefighters rescued from a house fire on April 22, 2020 at One Crystal Springs Avenue has succumbed to her injuries. I offer my deepest condolences to her family and friends. This is the second fatal fire in Falmouth this month.

Please make sure you a working smoke alarm on every level of your home, and that they are less than 10 years old. Expired alarms cannot be relied upon to work when you need them. Make sure you have an escape plan with clear pathways to two exits, so you can get out fast, and a meeting place outside. Time is your enemy in a fire where you may only have 1-3 minutes to escape.

The investigation is still on-going. They had hoped to interview the injured woman. Focus is still on an accidental cause.”