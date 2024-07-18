Victim of Mashpee crash on July 12th passes away

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police report that a Cotuit man involved in the motor vehicle crash on Route 151 & Old Barnstable Road on July 12th has passed away. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Alexander C. Cincotta. Mashpee police extend their deepest condolences to his family. The crash remains under investigation by the Mashpee Police Department as well as the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Resconstruction Team.