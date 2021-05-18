Victim of motorcycle crash identified as off-duty Truro officer-fund established for medical expenses

TRURO – The victim of the motorcycle crash in Truro last Wednesday has been identified as off-duty Truro Police Officer Tom Roda. In a social media post, the Cape Cod Regional Motorcycle Unit writes “Last week one of our own, friend and team mate, Ofc. Tom Roda, Truro PD, was badly injured in an off-duty motorcycle accident and MedFlighted to Boston for treatment. Tom is now conscious and improving but has a long road ahead to full recovery.

Please keep our Brother, his Family and Truro PD in you thoughts and prayers and help wherever you can.

A donation account has been set up to help with expenses and medical costs. Please consider a donation and sharing with your friends.

Send a check written out to “Provincetown Canteen Unit Inc.” and mail it to:

Provincetown Canteen Unit Inc.

Fbo Truro Officer Thomas Roda

P.O. Box 1081

Truro, MA 02666

or

Go to the website https://provincetowncanteen.org/ and donate through the donate button.”