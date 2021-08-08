You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Victim of scooter crash in Sandwich flown to trauma center

Victim of scooter crash in Sandwich flown to trauma center

August 8, 2021

SANDWICH – The operator of a motor scooter was MedFlighted to a trauma center after a crash in Sandwich shortly before 6 PM Sunday. The crash happened near the intersection of Hammond Road and Captain Paine Road. The victim reportedly suffered a head injury. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.

