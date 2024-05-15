Video: 150 police officers participate in walk through for fallen MSP Trooper Steven Culver





HARWICH – Approximately 150 Mass State Police troopers along with local fire and police marched past the coffin of Trooper Steven Culver honoring his service to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at the Chapman Funeral Home Wednesday. Trooper Culver passed away last week after suffering a medical issue off duty. At one time he worked at the Harwich Police and then joined the Mass State Police in 2003. He was 53 years old.

Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

