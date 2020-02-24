Video: 75th anniversary of Iwo Jima marked in ceremony at Brewster Fire Department

– 75-years-ago, February 23rd, 1945, 6 U.S. Marines raised the American Flag at Iwo Jima. The event was captured in one of the most iconic photos ever taken. On Sunday, a ceremony was held at the Brewster Fire Department to mark the event. In a slow, solemn salute, Col. Walter Watson, USMC Commandant of Marine Corps League Detachment 125 spoke about the event and the need for the next generation to respect and honor those who have fought for the American way of life. The battle cost 6,800 U.S. Marines their life. The names of the six marines who raised the flag were read. Also speaking were State Rep. Timothy Whelan, R-Brewster, and Brewster Town Administrator Peter Lombardi

Photos and video by Jane Sheehy Emplit/CWN

Iwo Jima ceremony Brewster, MA 2/22/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.