Video: Acute medical victim airlifted from Cape Cod Tech School in Harwich



HARWICH – A man with an acute medical condition in Wellfleet was airlifted from the Cape Cod Regional Technical School in Harwich Sunday afternoon. After coordinating response time from MedFlight the decision was made to meet in Harwich. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

