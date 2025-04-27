HARWICH – A man with an acute medical condition in Wellfleet was airlifted from the Cape Cod Regional Technical School in Harwich Sunday afternoon. After coordinating response time from MedFlight the decision was made to meet in Harwich. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Video: Acute medical victim airlifted from Cape Cod Tech School in Harwich
April 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sandwich Releases Warrant For Annual Town Meeting
- Chatham’s Top Bond Rating Maintained
- Source of Data Breach at Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Found
- LISTEN: Q&A’s with Candidates Cape-Wide with Lynne Pleffner
- LISTEN: Meet the Cape and Islands Association of Realtors New CEO Betsy Hanson
- Wequassett Resort Donates $60K In Two Years To Outer Cape Health Services
- Observers Spot Season’s Eleventh Right Whale Calf
- JFK Hyannis Museum Awards Scholarships to Cape Students
- Things to Know About the Retrial of Karen Read in the Killing of her Police Officer Boyfriend
- Harwich Restricting Water as Drought Continues
- Massachusetts RMV Accepting Walk-Ins For REAL ID
- Falmouth Chamber Of Commerce Merging With Cape Cod Chamber
- Scientists Report Mixed Outlook for Right Whale Calving Season