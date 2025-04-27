You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Acute medical victim airlifted from Cape Cod Tech School in Harwich

Video: Acute medical victim airlifted from Cape Cod Tech School in Harwich

April 27, 2025


HARWICH – A man with an acute medical condition in Wellfleet was airlifted from the Cape Cod Regional Technical School in Harwich Sunday afternoon. After coordinating response time from MedFlight the decision was made to meet in Harwich. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

