You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Ailing fisherman airlifted 80 miles off Chatham

Video: Ailing fisherman airlifted 80 miles off Chatham

July 13, 2021

HYANNIS – A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew successfully conducted a medevac for a fisherman who was experiencing severe abdominal pain 80 miles east of Chatham Tuesday. A crewmember from the Fishing Vessel Inheritance contacted USCG Sector Southeast New England via satellite phone just after 11 a.m. The air crew safely brought the fisherman back to Hyannis Airport where Hyannis Fire Department was waiting to transport the man to Cape Cod Hospital.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 