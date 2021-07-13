Video: Ailing fisherman airlifted 80 miles off Chatham

HYANNIS – A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew successfully conducted a medevac for a fisherman who was experiencing severe abdominal pain 80 miles east of Chatham Tuesday. A crewmember from the Fishing Vessel Inheritance contacted USCG Sector Southeast New England via satellite phone just after 11 a.m. The air crew safely brought the fisherman back to Hyannis Airport where Hyannis Fire Department was waiting to transport the man to Cape Cod Hospital.

