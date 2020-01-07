You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Air station Cape Cod airlifts ill crewmember

Video: Air station Cape Cod airlifts ill crewmember

January 7, 2020


JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Monday, crew members from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod conducted a medevac from M/V Viking Queen. The sick crewmember was safely transferred to a hospital in Rhode Island.

