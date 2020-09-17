You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Air Station Cape Cod Medevacs ailing fisherman

Video: Air Station Cape Cod Medevacs ailing fisherman

September 17, 2020

CAPE COD – A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helo airlifted a crew member from the commercial F/V Hera Wednesday evening. The crewmember was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for further evaluation.

