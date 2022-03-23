Video: American Red Cross Massachusetts 2022 Emergency Professional Hero awarded to two Barnstable Police officers



CENTERVILLE – From American Red Cross Massachusetts: ‘We sleep soundly in our beds because there are those who stand ready in the night.’ Whether we attribute this quote to Orwell or Kipling, never has a single phrase summarized the work of first responders like Marcus Cunningham and Nelson Souve from the Barnstable Police Department.



At 3 a.m., Feb. 2, 2021, officers Souve and Cunningham placed their own safety aside and entered a burning home on Cape Cod (see full story here). There they found an unresponsive 68-year-old woman on the kitchen floor. Souve and Cunningham carried the woman out of the house and across the street, where they gave her CPR with the assistance of other officers.

We are proud to recognize heroic first responders like officers Souve and Cunningham. Their quick actions and lifesaving emergency skills are a shining example of the bravery and selflessness officers across the Commonwealth demonstrate each day.

Scene photo by John P. Carroll/CWN file