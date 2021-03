MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable Police are looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in an attempted larceny. On Thursday February 18,2021 an unknown individual attempted to steal equipment from Coastal Equipment Rental in Marstons Mills. The individual can be seen in the video above.

If you have any information in regards to this individuals identity please call the Barnstable Police Detective Unit at 508-778-3820 or email connollyk@barnstablepolice.com