MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable Police are looking for your assistance in identifying the individual in the video below. In the early morning hours of July 19, 2020 this individual arrived at the Quick Stop in Marstons Mills and was caught on video breaking into the store and stealing items from within.

If you have any information regarding this individual or the silver Jeep Liberty that they arrived in please contact Detective Kyle Phelan at phelank@barnstablepolice.com