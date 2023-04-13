Video: Canine blood drive in honor of Nero and late Sgt. Sean Gannon held in Bourne Wednesday

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BOURNE – On Wednesday, the Bourne PD, Rep. Xiarhos, and Cape Cod Veterinary Specialist hosted the first annual canine blood drive at the Bourne Police Department. The event was timed to coincide with the 5th anniversary of K9 Nero and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s tragic event. Sean’s parents Patrick and Denise were also on hand (see interview in above video along with Rep. Steven Xiarhos).

Cape Cod Veterinary Specialists (CCVS) team members were on hand to educate the community about the blood bank and screening eligible canines. All donations provide life-saving blood for pets in need that come into the the hospital. Previously donated blood helped save Nero and many other canines that have been brought into the hospital.

CCVS says the following requirements must be met for a canine to donate blood-The dog must have a lean body mass of greater than 50 lbs and be between 1 and 8 years old. They must be spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, on year-round heart worm and flea/tick prevention. No prior medical conditions or blood transfusions. And they must be comfortable with handling by the medical team.

Video by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission).