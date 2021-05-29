You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Cape Cod Central Railroad traverses revamped Yarmouth Road crossing

Video: Cape Cod Central Railroad traverses revamped Yarmouth Road crossing

May 29, 2021

HYANNIS – For all you train buffs out there we have this video from Jane Sheehy Emplit of the Cape Cod Central Railroad traversing the newly revamped Yarmouth Road crossing in Hyannis.

Cape Cod Central RXR from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

