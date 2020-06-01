Video: Cape Police join marchers in peaceful protests Sunday

CAPE COD – Local police joined protesters marching against police brutality and in support of George Floyd Sunday. While a day of peaceful protest in Boston turned into anarchy after dark as hooligans committed widespread looting in the city, there were no reports of trouble on Cape Cod.

The following is from Wellfleet Police:

This afternoon the Wellfleet Police Department assisted with the “March in Remembrance of George Floyd” that started at… Posted by Wellfleet Police Department on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Eastham Police Chief Adam Bohannon issued this statement: “Over the past week, I, along with everyone in our community and across the country, have been processing the horrific death of George Floyd. I am saddened for Mr. Floyd’s family, friends, and community as they grieve the unthinkable loss of his life. I am also angered that the actions of several Minneapolis Police Officers have again tarnished the badge that most police officers work so hard to hold to a high standard.

I want all Eastham residents and visitors to know that the Eastham Police Department is committed to treating everyone, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or any other background, with the utmost respect, fairness, and civility. We are committed to ongoing training and open dialogue to ensure that this happens, and in addition, we are committed to holding each other to the highest standards of professional law enforcement.

We join with the community in praying for peace and justice–for George Floyd, his family, friends, and the entire city of Minneapolis.”