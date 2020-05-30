CHATHAM – Chatham Fire congratulates Fire Chief Peter Connick as he retires after 40+ years of service. Congratulations to new Chatham Fire Chief David DePasquale, Deputy Chief Justin Tavano, and Lt. Scot Long.
Video: Change of command at Chatham Fire
May 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
