Video: Change of command at Chatham Fire

May 29, 2020


CHATHAM – Chatham Fire congratulates Fire Chief Peter Connick as he retires after 40+ years of service. Congratulations to new Chatham Fire Chief David DePasquale, Deputy Chief Justin Tavano, and Lt. Scot Long.

