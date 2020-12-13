CHATHAM – The Chatham Police Department is looking for help from the public to identify these three individuals. This video was captured overnight in Chatham. If you know any of these individuals please contact the Chatham Police at 508-945-1213 or our tip line at 508-945-TTIP (508-945-8847) confidential and anonymous. Thank you.
Video: Chatham Police seek to identify three persons of interest
December 13, 2020
