Video: Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 60 miles southeast of Martha’s Vineyard

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman 60 miles southeast of Martha’s Vineyard, Friday.
At approximately 6 p.m., Coast Guard District One watchstanders received a notification from the crew of the commercial fishing vessel Persistence, reporting a 50-year-old crewmember displaying stroke-like symptoms and requested assistance.
A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, and safely hoisted the fisherman at approximately 7:30 p.m.
He was transported to Providence Hospital for care.
