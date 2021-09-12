You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Downed wires spark fire in West Barnstable

Video: Downed wires spark fire in West Barnstable

September 12, 2021

WEST BARNSTABLE – A power line down on Oak Street started a brush fire in the rain. The WBFD had to wait for the power to be cut before it was safe to extinguish the fire.

