WEST BARNSTABLE – A power line down on Oak Street started a brush fire in the rain. The WBFD had to wait for the power to be cut before it was safe to extinguish the fire.
Video: Downed wires spark fire in West Barnstable
September 12, 2021
WEST BARNSTABLE – A power line down on Oak Street started a brush fire in the rain. The WBFD had to wait for the power to be cut before it was safe to extinguish the fire.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sandwich Village To Host Fifth Annual PorchFest
- Falmouth Board Of Health Reports Uptick In Covid Cases
- Nantucket Officials Outline Who Should Get Third Vaccine Dose
- Harwich Mandates Masks at Town Meetings
- Biden’s Vaccine Rules to Set Off Barrage of Legal Challenges
- Sunday Journal – 9/11 Reflection with Former U.S. Senator Paul Kirk
- Sunday Journal – Provincetown COVID Relief with Amanda Converse and Radu Luca
- Sunday Journal – The Eviction Moratorium’s End with HAC’s Alisa Magnotta
- Food4Vets Event In Hyannis Set for September 21
- Several Cape Cod Towns to Hold Hazardous Waste Collections Saturday
- Barnstable Village Hosts 9/11 Ceremony with Former Sen. Paul Kirk
- Monomoy Schools to Provide Free Breakfast, Lunch
- Sweeping New Vaccine Mandates for 100 Million Americans