NANTUCKET – The Coast Guard conducted a medevac of a fisherman 58 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Wednesday. Coast Guard Sector Southeast New England watchstanders received a notification from the fishing vessel Jean Marie, reporting that a crewmember was having trouble breathing, and were requesting assistance. A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, safely hoisted, and transferred the fisherman to Hyannis Airport, where local EMS transported him to Cape Cod Hospital, for treatment. The Jean Marie is homeported in New Bedford, Massachusetts.
Video: Fisherman airlifted 58 miles SE of Nantucket
February 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
