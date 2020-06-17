You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Fisherman airlifted by Coast Guard off Nantucket Monday

Video: Fisherman airlifted by Coast Guard off Nantucket Monday

June 16, 2020

NANTUCKET – Rescue crews from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod hoisted a man from the F/V Alexis Martina south of Nantucket, MA Monday evening. The man was safely transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

