Video: Fisherman airlifted by Coast Guard off Nantucket Monday

NANTUCKET – Rescue crews from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod hoisted a man from the F/V Alexis Martina south of Nantucket, MA Monday evening. The man was safely transported to Cape Cod Hospital.
Rescue crews from @USCGNortheast Air Station Cape Cod hoisted a man from the F/V Alexis Martina south of #Nantucket, #Massachusetts yesterday evening. The man was safely transported to Cape Cod Hospital. #SemperParatus #AlwaysReady pic.twitter.com/zytU3wtG5C
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 16, 2020