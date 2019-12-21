Video: Goose rescued from ice in Harwich



HARWICH – This Afternoon Wild Care in Orleans received a report of a Goose whose wing was frozen to the Ice at Grassy Pond in Harwich, MA. On arrival it was apparent that Ice Rescue Skills would be necessary to safely free and tend to the goose which was stuck over 200 feet out on the pond.

Harwich Fire Department personnel answered the call using ice rescue equipment to safely reach and free the goose. The Canada Goose was transported to Wild Care Center in Orleans.

Heartfelt thank y ou to all involved!!