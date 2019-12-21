You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Goose rescued from ice in Harwich

Video: Goose rescued from ice in Harwich

December 20, 2019


HARWICH – This Afternoon Wild Care in Orleans received a report of a Goose whose wing was frozen to the Ice at Grassy Pond in Harwich, MA. On arrival it was apparent that Ice Rescue Skills would be necessary to safely free and tend to the goose which was stuck over 200 feet out on the pond.

Harwich Fire Department personnel answered the call using ice rescue equipment to safely reach and free the goose. The Canada Goose was transported to Wild Care Center in Orleans.

Heartfelt thank y ou to all involved!!

Photo and Video by Carl Jacobs volunteering as a Wild Care rescuer

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 