Video: Harwich Fire Chief David LeBlanc’s Change of Command

– A change of command ceremony was held at Harwich Fire Station #2 Saturday morning. Retiring Chief Norman E. Clarke Jr. officially turned the reins of the department over to Chief David LeBlanc. A badge pinning ceremony was held and then Chief LeBlanc spoke-of course briefly interrupted as a Harwich engine passed the station enroute to an emergency call.Photos by Craig Chadwick/CWN, Video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ha071820 Chief LeBlanc change of command from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.