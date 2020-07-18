You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Harwich Fire Chief David LeBlanc’s Change of Command

July 18, 2020

HARWICH – A change of command ceremony was held at Harwich Fire Station #2 Saturday morning. Retiring Chief Norman E. Clarke Jr. officially turned the reins of the department over to Chief David LeBlanc. A badge pinning ceremony was held and then Chief LeBlanc spoke-of course briefly interrupted as a Harwich engine passed the station enroute to an emergency call.
Photos by Craig Chadwick/CWN, Video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ha071820 Chief LeBlanc change of command from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

