Video: Harwich Fire holds promotional ceremony

HARWICH – A promotional ceremony was held today at the Robert A Peterson Firehouse on Sisson Road as the Harwich Fire Department formally replaced two Fire Captains, two Fire Lieutenants, an Emergency Medical Services Officer and a Fire Prevention Officer.



Lieutenant Brad Willis and Lieutenant Ryan Edwards were sworn in as Fire Captains. They are replacing Captain Donald Parker and Captain Joe Mayo, who both retired earlier this month.

Firefighter Eric Elliott and Firefighter Adam Laplante were sworn in as Fire Lieutenants, filling the vacancies created by the promotions of Captain Willis and Captain Edwards.

Firefighter Eric Diamond was sworn in as Emergency Medical Service Officer. He is replacing EMS Officer Paul Finn who retired earlier this month.

Firefighter Brandon Ferro was sworn in as Fire Prevention Officer. He is replacing FPO Bruce Young, who will retire on August 15th.

Ryan Sargent, Robert Hallisey, Tory Berto, and Andrew Tucker were sworn in as probationary firefighters, filling the vacancies created at the firefighter level due to the promotions.

All of those sworn in had their badges pinned on by family members as part of the ceremony.

The final part of the ceremony was to recognize department members for their years of service. In 1999 the Massachusetts Fire Service Commission created the Massachusetts Fire Service Award to recognize and honor the Firefighters in the Commonwealth for their years of service. The members recognized today were: Inspector Bruce Young – 35 Years; Deputy Chief Thornton, Captain Leighanne Smith, EMS Officer Eric Diamond – 25 years; Lieutenant Joe Rego – 20 Years; Captain Brad Willis, Lieutenant Eric Elliott – 15 years; Lieutenant Adam Laplante, Firefighter James Clarke, Firefighter/OIC Ryan Avery – 10 years; Firefighter/OIC Christina Regan, Firefighter/OIC Dan SanGiovanni, Firefighter Bill Schneeweiss, Firefighter Tim Drukenbrod, Firefighter Jamie Sandino, Firefighter Andrew Ottino, Firefighter Bryant Warner, Firefighter Robert Williams, Firefighter Tracy Stewart, Firefighter Christi Brown, Firefighter Mark Pirruccio, Firefighter Matt Lavasseur, Firefighter Alex McHugh, Firefighter Connor McShera, Firefighter Robert Hallisey – 5 Years