Video: Harwich Fire Inspector Bruce Young retires ending 96 years of service by the Young family



HARWICH – From Harwich Fire: Please join us in congratulating Inspector Bruce Young on his last day with the Harwich Fire Department.

Friday represented the first time in over 96 years that there will not be a Young on the Harwich Fire Department. Both Bruce’s Dad and Grandfather served on the Department. If there was a face of this Department, it would look a lot like Bruce.

In addition to a constant presence at the firehouse, Bruce has also been President of the Harwich Fire Association for many years. Working hard with the Executive Board to provide leadership and direction for this important organization that helps both the community and the Department.

We’ve talked a lot about the mold being broken over the last few months with these retirements, but we can honestly say there isn’t another like Bruce. His knowledge of the town, the department, his love of a story, regardless of the facts and his constant sense of humor have left a mark that will last a long time around here.