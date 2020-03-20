Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard, speaks to service members regarding COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/eMoaA5qu2q
— Mass. National Guard (@TheNationsFirst) March 20, 2020
Video: Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard, speaks to service members regarding COVID-19
March 20, 2020
