ha041321 missing person search from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

HARWICH – Anxious moments after an elderly man was reported missing in Harwich. Harwich officials called for the Barnstable County Tech Rescue team to assemble at the old Stagg Chevy lot on Route 137 early Tuesday evening. As they were preparing to start a wide area search, word was received that family members had found the man. He was evaluated by EMTs as a precaution.