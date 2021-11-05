Video: Ordnance discovered in Bourne yard safely detonated by bomb squad

BOURNE – Bourne Fire reports that Friday morning at approximately 8:30 AM, a resident contacted Bourne Fire/Rescue about a possible military ordinance he discovered in his yard. Firefighters responded, secured the area, and requested assistance from the State Police Fire & Explosive Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Representatives from the FIU responded, took possession of the device, and disposed of it at the Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) facility. There was no risk to the public. Thank you to the FIU, and Bourne ISWM staff for their assistance.

As a reminder, for all emergencies – even if it may not seem like an emergency, please call 9-1-1, not the business office.

