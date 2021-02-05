Video: Orleans Fire announces promotions



ORLEANS – Over the month of January, the Orleans Fire Department has taken the opportunity to recognize department members for promotions. Due to COVID-19, we have changed the format of these important ceremonies. The ceremonies have gotten smaller, but their importance has not. To recognize these individuals we have had small ceremonies of immediate family only. Typically, the department would host a large ceremony with all department members, families, and the community in attendance.

Thank you to Orleans Select Board Chair Kevin Galligan for participating in these ceremonies.

Special thanks to Sarah Eaton for recording and editing the ceremonies for broadcast.

The following promotions were recognized:

• Captain Kevin Delude

Effective January 1, 2021, the rank of Lieutenant was added to our rank structure. This change was brought about for the recognized need for greater first line supervision and safety, as well as through the collective bargaining agreement and the Department’s strategic plan.

• Lieutenant Aaron Burns

• Lieutenant Doug Edmunds

• Lieutenant Joseph Lang

• Lieutenant Thomas Pellegrino

Promotions not previously recognized:

• Deputy Chief Timothy Gula (promoted March 2020)

• Chief Geof Deering (promoted February 2020)