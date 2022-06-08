You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Osprey nest catches fire causing power outage in Falmouth neighborhood

Video: Osprey nest catches fire causing power outage in Falmouth neighborhood

June 8, 2022

An osprey nest atop a utility pole caught fire Wednesday morning knocking out power to a neighborhood in Falmouth.

Video by Phil via Cape Cod Incidents

