Video: Pickup truck burns in Chatham

Video: Pickup truck burns in Chatham

July 13, 2021

Chatham Police/CWN

CHATHAM – Chatham Police report that they assisted with a vehicle fire today. The fire broke out in a pickup truck that was located to the rear of the junkyard behind 2256 Main Street. There were no injuries. Chatham Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

