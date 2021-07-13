Video: Pickup truck burns in Chatham

CHATHAM – Chatham Police report that they assisted with a vehicle fire today. The fire broke out in a pickup truck that was located to the rear of the junkyard behind 2256 Main Street. There were no injuries. Chatham Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

