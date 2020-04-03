Video: Powerful storm causing coastal flooding

CAPE COD – In addition to the latest COVID-19 information, Cape Wide News is monitoring a powerful coastal storm that is affecting the area. The Chatham Harbormaster posted video of coastal flooding in their town:

Another hour and a half till high tide. pic.twitter.com/TarI8MGwhv — Chatham Harbormaster (@HMCHATHAM) April 3, 2020

The National Weather Service posted this video of flooding on Nantucket:



On Martha’s Vineyard, much the same story. Edgartown Police posting an advisory that Beach Rd is closed, Lagoon Pond Rd, and 5 Corners were heavily flooded. Seek alternative routes. Main St to Norton for Stop & Shop, Union St to leave. Be safe! Don’t attempt to drive through large puddles as your car may stall and then tow truck and police will have to get you out.

Photo by Edgartown Police/CWN

In Provincetown, there was no noted coastal flooding but the recently installed wave attenuator at Macmillan Wharf was doing its job:



Photo by Tim Caldwell/CWN (click to enlarge)

