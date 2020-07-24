You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video report: Baby turkeys rescued from storm drain in Chatham

July 24, 2020


CHATHAM – A good news story out of Chatham. It started when workers at Kelsey’s Auto Repair in Commerce Park heard crying from a storm drain and discovered five baby turkeys trapped. Chatham Animal Control Officer Diane Byers responded with Chatham Fire who pulled the grate off. Officer Byers was able to extract five baby birds with no injuries to anyone. If the mother turkey does not return to the scene, the chicks will be taken Cape Wildlife in Eastham.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ch072420 Baby turkeys rescued from storm drain from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

