Video report: Baby turkeys rescued from storm drain in Chatham



CHATHAM – A good news story out of Chatham. It started when workers at Kelsey’s Auto Repair in Commerce Park heard crying from a storm drain and discovered five baby turkeys trapped. Chatham Animal Control Officer Diane Byers responded with Chatham Fire who pulled the grate off. Officer Byers was able to extract five baby birds with no injuries to anyone. If the mother turkey does not return to the scene, the chicks will be taken Cape Wildlife in Eastham.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

