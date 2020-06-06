Video report: Emotional protest in Provincetown against police brutality

PROVINCETOWN – A couple of hundred people stood in front of Provincetown Town Hall at noon Saturday for a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality. Protesters were wearing masks but not necessarily social distancing. The demonstrators knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time an ex Minneapolis police officer had his knee on George Floyd. Provincetown Police Officer Christopher Landry knelt with the protestors in a show of support. Protesters then stood holding signs as cars passed by, many honking their horns to show support. Ofc. Landry was seen speaking with one of the event organizers, Rev. Brenda Heywood. Ofc. Landry said he reinforced police support for the protest and that officers were only on hand to provide security for the demonstrators. Ofc. Landry and Rev. Heywood then did an elbow bump. Rev. Heywood later told Cape Wide News they plan to protest once a month. The event ended with chants of “Black Lives Matter.” Police reported no incidents during the protest.

Black Lives Matter protest Provincetown, MA 6/06/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.