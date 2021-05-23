Video report: Firefighters rush to Provincetown after report of smoke in the building

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Firefighters rushed to the Harbor Hotel at 698 Commercial Street (Route 6A) about 10 PM Saturday after a report of smoke in the front building of the complex. Further investigation revealed an outlet in one of the rooms had shorted out. Power was cut and the outlet opened to make sure there was no fire in the wall. No injuries were reported. The guest was moved to another room and an electrician will make repairs before the room can be reoccupied.

pt052221 Harbor Hotel fire Provincetown from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.