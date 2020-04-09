Video report: Four people cold and wet but okay after getting stranded on sandbar in Provincetown

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Herring Cove sandbar rescue Provincetown, MA 4/09/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

PROVINCETOWN – Four people got more than they bargained for after venturing out onto a sandbar at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown late Thursday morning. Before they realized what was happening, the tide came in and cut off the bar from the rest of the beach. Provincetown Fire and Rescue were alerted and responded to the scene at the far north end of the beach. Officials were preparing to don survival suits and had arranged for a boat to respond. When fire crews arrived, the four had apparently decided on their own to make a break for it through the frigid water which was waist deep in the channel between the bar and beach. The four all made shore safely where a National Park Service Ranger and Provincetown Police officer wrapped one woman in a blanket. They were all taken to a waiting ambulance and evaluated for possible hypothermia. All four declined to go to the hospital.