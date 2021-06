HARWICH PORT – Harwich Police are investigating after a Volkswagen Tiguan apparently crashed into the rear of a Jeep Compass on Route 28 in front of the Pilgrim Congregational Church around 10 AM Saturday morning. No injuries were reported and Harwich Police were able to keep one lane open so there was no backup



ha060521 Route 28 rear-end collision from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.