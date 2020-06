HARWICH – An infant was evaluated as a precaution after a traffic crash in Harwich early Saturday afternoon. A Volkswagen Atlas and a Mazda sedan collided on Lower County Road at Earle Road. Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked. Harwich Police are investigating the crash.

