HARWICH PORT – A fisherman got a large tuna hook embedded in his arm after removing it from a fish he caught around 10 AM Thursday. The man said the fish went “crazy” while he was trying to remove the hook. The Harbormaster and two Harwich firefighter paramedics stabilized the man and brought him into Saquatucket Harbor where an ambulance was waiting to transport him to Cape Cod Hospital.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ha072822 Harwich Port fish hook from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.