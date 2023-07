HARWICH – A male driver of a Nissan Frontier smashed into a pile of yard debris at 22 Route 28 Wednesday at 5 PM. He was placed reportedly arrested for OUI at the scene by Harwich Police and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for minor injuries.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ha070523 Yard crash OUI arrest from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.