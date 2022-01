HARWICH – Shortly after noon Sunday, an Eversource GMC pick-up checking power lines collided with Chevrolet Traverse SUV at the intersection of Gilbert Lane and Doane Rd. The Eversource driver reportedly told police he missed the stop sign because a tree heavy with snow covered it. No injuries were reported. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ha013022 Pickup vs SUV crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.