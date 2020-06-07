Video report: One injured, traffic tied up after crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet



WELLFLEET – A single vehicle crash injured one person and tied up traffic in Wellfleet Sunday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 4 PM on Route 6 near West Road. A Volkswagen Beetle apparently lost control while traveling toward Provincetown and came across the outbound lane. The vehicle struck a utility pole and scraped the bark off a large tree before ending up in the woods with a wheel torn off. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash caused significant delays for motorists on the highway. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

Photo and video by Tim Caldwell/CWN

Route 6 crash Wellfleet, MA 6/07/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.