Video report: One student evaluated after minor school bus crash in Brewster

BREWSTER – Around noon Wednesday, a Cape Cod Collaborative school bus and a GMC SUV collided at the intersection of Route 137 and Millstone Road causing minor damage to both vehicles. Brewster Fire and Rescue evaluated the lone student on the bus as a precaution. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

br110420 School bus crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.