Video report: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Harwich

HARWICH – Around 2 PM Monday a man working at a home building site on Orleans Road (Route 39) between the rotary and Holmes Road was reportedly crossing the road when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna van. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Route 39 was closed while Harwich Police conducted crash reconstruction.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
ha101022 Pedestrian struck in Harwich from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.