You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video report: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Harwich

Video report: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Harwich

October 10, 2022


HARWICH – Around 2 PM Monday a man working at a home building site on Orleans Road (Route 39) between the rotary and Holmes Road was reportedly crossing the road when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna van. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Route 39 was closed while Harwich Police conducted crash reconstruction.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ha101022 Pedestrian struck in Harwich from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 