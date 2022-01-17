Video report: Pickup goes up in flames in Harwich





HARWICH – Around 1:30 PM Monday a man pulled into Dave’s Garage on Route 28 with his 20-year-old Dodge Ram pickup truck. When the driver shut the vehicle off he reportedly heard a “pop” and then saw smoke coming from the engine. Harwich Fire and Rescue was called to the scene but the truck was fully involved. Crews were able to douse the flames and keep them from spreading to the garage about 15 feet away. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Photos by Harwich Fire, Video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ha011722 Pickup truck fire from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.