Video report: Writers strike shuts down movie production in Chatham



CHATHAM – “The Perfect Couple”, a movie shooting in Chatham is shut down because of the Writers Guild strike which is causing many of the union crew (IBEW Teamsters) to refuse to cross the picket line. The picket line is set up on Route 137 at the old Chevrolet dealership. The Netflix murder mystery is a six part series based on Nantucket resident Elin Hilderbrand’s 2018 novel of the same name. The movie stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Dakota Fanning.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ch062123 Writers strike shuts down movie set in Chatham from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.