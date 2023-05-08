Video report: Three people injured in Harwich Port crash



HARWICH PORT – Animal Control Officer Jennifer Harrington holds “Joy” (above) after rescuing the frightened dog from a Lexus just involved in a crash. Joy’s owner was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Harwich Fire and Rescue along with two other persons after a three vehicle crash at Doane Road and Route 28 Monday at about 3:30 PM. Harwich Police kept the eastbound lane of Route 28 open and detoured westbound traffic onto Kildee Road. The crash remains under investigation.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ha050823 Doane Rd. crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.