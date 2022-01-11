Video report: Toddler reunited with mother after wandering away from home in frigid weather in Harwich

HARWICH – Around 4:30 PM on Monday, a Depot Street homeowner saw a young boy in his backyard with a pit bull by his side. He immediately called 911 to inform the authorities of the situation. He was able to bring the young boy into his home without interference from the dog. Upon arrival of Harwich Police the dog kept barking and gazing at the home where the little boy was.

It appeared that the 2-year old boy wandered from his home about a quarter of a mile away and the pit bull followed out the door to enjoy the adventure and protect him. Harwich Police were able to locate the mother and she came to the home and retrieved her child and the dog.

Harwich Fire and Rescue was called to the scene but the youngster did not need medical attention. At the time of the incident it was 29 degrees.

Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ha011022 Wandering toddler and dog from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.